April 10(Reuters) - Focus Lightings Tech Co Ltd

* Says it plans to take out loan of up to 300 million yuan from controlling shareholder, with interest rate of up to 10 percent per annum and term of up to 12 months

* Loan will be used to replenish working capital and to repay bank loans

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RwTLGb

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)