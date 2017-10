Sept 18 (Reuters) - Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says shareholder Power Star Holdings (Hong Kong) has unloaded 2.4 percent stake in the company between July 24 and Sept 15

* Says Power Star Holdings (Hong Kong) owns 5.0 percent stake after transactions

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2yj4uIi

