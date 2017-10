Oct 27 (Reuters) - Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says 9-month net profit up 24.5 percent y/y

* Says Q3 net profit up 11.1 percent y/y

* Says unit plans to buy micro-credit firm for $50 million

* Says unit plans to set up health-related industry investment fund worth 4.09 billion yuan ($614.81 million) with partners

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2yPAapj; bit.ly/2yOrWjZ; bit.ly/2gISM2n

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6525 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)