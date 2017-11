Nov 17 (Reuters) - Focus Media Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to sell 12.9 percent stake in information technology firm for 120 million yuan ($18.09 million)

* Says its unit will receive 350 million yuan from three investors

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hHwEtl

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6350 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)