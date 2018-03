BRIEF-Focused Capital II Corp. Announces Signing Of Definitive Business Combination Agreement With Fortress Blockchain Corp

March 22 (Reuters) - Focused Capital II Corp:

* FOCUSED CAPITAL II CORP. ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF DEFINITIVE BUSINESS COMBINATION AGREEMENT WITH FORTRESS BLOCKCHAIN CORP. FOR PROPOSED QUALIFYING TRANSACTION

* FOCUSED CAPITAL II CORP - ‍ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE BUSINESS COMBINATION AGREEMENT WITH FORTRESS BLOCKCHAIN CORP. EFFECTIVE AS OF MARCH 21, 2018​

* FOCUSED CAPITAL II -CO,FORTRESS BLOCKCHAIN WILL COMPLETE TRANSACTION THAT WILL RESULT IN REVERSE-TAKEOVER OF CO BY SHAREHOLDERS OF FORTRESS BLOCKCHAIN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: