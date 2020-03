March 23 (Reuters) - Fodelia Oyj:

* LOWERS OUTLOOK FOR 2020 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* EXPECTS 2020 REVENUE TO RISE 20-30% VERSUS PRO FORMA REVENUE FOR 2019

* EXPECTS 2020 OPERATING PROFIT TO BE 7-10% OF REVENUE