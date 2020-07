BRIEF-Foghorn Therapeutics Announces Collaboration With Merck To Discover And Develop Novel Oncology Therapeutics Against Transcription Factor Target

July 8 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc:

* FOGHORN THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH MERCK TO DISCOVER AND DEVELOP NOVEL ONCOLOGY THERAPEUTICS AGAINST TRANSCRIPTION FACTOR TARGET

* FOGHORN THERAPEUTICS - WILL GRANT MERCK EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE DRUGS THAT TARGET DYSREGULATION OF A SINGLE TRANSCRIPTION FACTOR

* FOGHORN THERAPEUTICS - TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT & RESEARCH MILESTONES, WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO GET CERTAIN MILESTONES POTENTIALLY TOTALING UPTO $425 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: