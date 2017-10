BRIEF-Fogo de Chao Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Fogo De Chao Inc

* Fogo de Chão Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.21

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.19

* Q2 revenue $77.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $77.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.92 to $0.95

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $315 million to $320 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fogo de Chão Inc - reiterating its guidance for 52-week fiscal year 2017, which ends on December 31, 2017

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.93, revenue view $318.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S