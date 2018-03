March 13 (Reuters) - Fogo De Chao Inc:

* FOGO DE CHAO SAYS AS OF MARCH 1, Q1 2018 YTD U.S. SAME-STORE-SALES AND TRAFFIC HAVE BOTH INCREASED BY 3.1 PERCENT - SEC FILING ‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2GoHOLd) Further company coverage: