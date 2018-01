BRIEF-Fogo De Chão Reports Preliminary Results For Q4 Of 2017

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Fogo De Chao Inc:

* - Q4 CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT PRELIMINARY SALES INCREASED 0.8%

* FOGO DE CHÃO, INC. REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017

* Q4 REVENUE $88.8 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $84.4 MILLION

* - Q4 PRELIMINARY U.S. COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.4%

* - Q4 PRELIMINARY BRAZIL COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 6.6%

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $84.4 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: