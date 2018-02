Feb 14 (Reuters) - Folkestone Education Trust:

* HY ‍ REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES DOWN 15.6 PERCENT TO $70.1 MILLION ​

* HY NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE DOWN 19.9% TO $55.4 MILLION

* INTERIM DISTRIBUTIONS FOR QUARTER ENDING 31 DEC 2017 3.775 CENTS PER UNIT‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: