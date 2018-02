Feb 28 (Reuters) - Folkestone Ltd:

* ‍H1 REVENUES FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 4% TO $21.8 MILLION

* H1 STATUTORY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE $9.9 MILLION VERSUS $3.2 MILLION

* EXPECTS FY18 STATUTORY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX TO RANGE BETWEEN $11.0 MILLION & $12.0 MILLION