BRIEF-Follicum Files International Patent Application

May 12 (Reuters) - Follicum AB:

* FOLLICUM FILES INTERNATIONAL PATENT APPLICATION CONFERRING EXTENDED PROTECTION FOR THE TOPICAL FORMULATION OF FOL-005 AND OTHER PEPTIDES

* IF PATENT APPLICATION IS GRANTED, IT WILL EXTEND PROTECTION ALSO TO COVER PEPTIDES OTHER THAN FOL-005

* PROTECTION OF FOL-005 PRODUCT WILL BE EXTENDED BY AT LEAST 8 YEARS

* EXTENDED PATENT APPLICATION INCLUDES ADDITIONAL EXPERIMENTAL DATA THAT SUPPORT USE OF FORMULATION FOR OTHER PEPTIDES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)