June 22 (Reuters) - Follicum AB:

* FOLLICUM AB RECEIVES NOTICE OF ALLOWANCE FROM THE US PATENT OFFICE FOR THE PROTECTION OF THE COMPANY’S PEPTIDES DEVELOPED FOR THE TREATMENT OF DIABETES AND ITS RELATED COMPLICATIONS

* WHEN PATENT IS FINALLY GRANTED, IT CAN BE KEPT IN FORCE UNTIL 2038

* PATENT APPLICATION COVERS COMPANY'S PEPTIDES AND THEIR USE FOR TREATMENT OF DIABETES AND DIABETES-ASSOCIATED COMPLICATIONS