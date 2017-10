Oct 26 (Reuters) - FOLLICUM AB:

* RIGHTS ISSUE OVERSUBSCRIBED

* ‍RIGHTS ISSUE SUBSCRIBED TO ABOUT SEK 25.9 MILLION, CORRESPONDING TO SUBSCRIPTION RATIO OF ABOUT 110 PERCENT

* THROUGH RIGHTS ISSUE RECEIVES PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 23.5 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)