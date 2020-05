May 11 (Reuters) - Fonar Corp:

* FONAR ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2020 3RD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS FINANCIAL RESULTS; COMPANY BALANCE SHEET REMAINS STRONG AMID COVID-19 CRISIS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.18

* Q3 REVENUE FELL 5 PERCENT TO $21.7 MILLION