March 12 (Reuters) - FONCIERE ATLAND SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 21.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 3.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 6.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 8.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* DIVIDEND WILL BE PUT INTO REGULATION ON JUNE 1 2018