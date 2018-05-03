FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 6:14 AM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions buys UK hotels portfolio from Starwood worth $1.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Fonciere des Regions/Starwood Capital:

* Starwood Capital agrees to sell an 830 million pounds ($1.13 billion) portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions

* The portfolio consists of 14 leading, full-service hotels split across two distinct landmark brands - Principal (12 hotels) and De Vere (2 hotels).

* The properties occupy flagship locations in high-growth cities across the U.K., including London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Oxford, York and Leeds.

* Eastdil Secured and UBS served as advisors on the transaction, adds Starwood Capital in a statement

$1 = 0.7356 pounds

