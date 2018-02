BRIEF-Fonciere Des Regions FY EPRA NAV Up 19 Percent At EUR 7.1 Bln

Feb 14 (Reuters) - FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA:

* FY TOTAL RENTAL REVENUE EUR 927.4 MILLION, UP 2.0 PERCENT AT CONSTANT SCOPE

* FY VALUE OF PORTFOLIO EUR ‍​21.15 BILLION, UP 6.2 PERCENT AT CONSTANT SCOPE

* FY RECURRING NET INCOME EUR 391‍​ MILLION, UP 10 PERCENT

* FY EPRA NAV UP 19 PERCENT AT EUR 7.1 BILLION (EUR 94.5 PER SHARE)

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 4.5 EUR PER SHARE

* ON OFFICES: PROJECTS TO BRING SEGMENT‘S PIPELINE TO OVER EUR 1.3 BILLION BY END OF YEAR

* PLANS TO LAUNCH EUR 900 MILLION OF NEW PROJECTS IN OFFICES

* SEES 2018 RENTAL REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 2.5 PERCENT AT CONSTANT SCOPE

* SEES GROWTH IN 2018 EPRA EARNINGS PER SHARE OF ABOUT 3 PERCENT

* FY OCCUPATION RATE AT 97.9 PERCENT