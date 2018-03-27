FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 27, 2018 / 5:37 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions in talks with Starwood over buying UK hotels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Fonciere Des Regions Sa:

* Foncière des Régions has confirmed that exclusive-rights discussions are underway with Starwood Capital for the purpose of acquiring a portfolio of fourteen 4- and 5-star hotels in major cities across the UK

* This portfolio, including an establishment currently under development, operates under the name of Principal Hotels Company

* Depending on how quickly discussions move forward, transaction could be finalised by end H1 2018, adds Fonciere des Regions

