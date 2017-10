BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions: preparations to delist Fonciere Developpement Logements‍​

Oct 23 (Reuters) - FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA:

* PREPARING TO DELIST FONCIÈRE DÉVELOPPEMENT LOGEMENTS‍​

* TO OWN 99.8 PERCENT OF CAPITAL IN FDL AND LAUNCH A PUBLIC REPURCHASE OFFER IN NOV 2017 FOLLOWED BY A SQUEEZE-OUT‍​

* SIGNED TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH CARDIF, CRÉDIT AGRICOLE ASSURANCES AND GENERALI VIE FOR CONTRIBUTION OF THEIR 38.6% STAKE IN FDL

* CONTRIBUTIONS TO BE REALIZED BY END-NOVEMBER WILL BE REMUNERATED C.30% IN CASH (AT €4.65 PER FDL SHARE)

* CONTRIBUTIONS, TO BE REALIZED BY END-NOVEMBER, WILL BE REMUNERATED C.70% IN EXCHANGE OF FDR SHARES (1 FDR SHARE FOR 20 FDL SHARES)

* PRICE OF PUBLIC REPURCHASE OFFER TO BE SET AT €8.06

* THIS SIMPLIFICATION PROCESS WILL STRENGTHEN EQUITY OF FONCIÈRE DES RÉGIONS (ABOUT €74 MILLION) Source text: bit.ly/2iqB1st Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)