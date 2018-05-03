FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 6:54 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Fonciere Des Regions to finance UK hotels takeover deal via capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Fonciere Des Regions:

* To finance this transaction, Foncière des Murs, a subsidiary of Foncière des Régions, has in particular planned an increase of its share capital in the amount of c. €300 million, to be subscribed by all its major shareholders

* Foncière des Régions, through its dedicated hotel subsidiary Foncière des Murs, has signed an agreement to buy an iconic portfolio of 14 four and five-star hotels from Starwood Capital for £858M

* Deal was earlier announced by Starwood

* Fonciere des Regions adds that deal marks its first entry into the British market

