March 12 (Reuters) - FONCIERE EURIS SA:

* FY CONS. REVENUE EUR 38.64 BILLION VERSUS EUR 36.79 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET RESULTS (FONCIERE EURIS ONLY) EUR 39.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.15 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)