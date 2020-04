April 29 (Reuters) - FONCIERE VOLTA SA:

* TO DATE, THE COMPANY IS NOT IN A POSITION TO QUANTIFY THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ITS ACCOUNTS

* FONCIÈRE VOLTA HAS DECIDED TO SUPPORT ITS TENANTS WITH NON-FOOD STORES (ABOUT 25% OF ITS ANNUAL RENTAL INCOME) BY CANCELLING APRIL 2020 RENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)