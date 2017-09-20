FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fondul Proprietatea announces agreement to sell 1.454 billion OMV Petrom shares
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 20, 2017 / 4:17 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Fondul Proprietatea announces agreement to sell 1.454 billion OMV Petrom shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Fondul Proprietatea

* says announces agreement to sell 1.454 billion existing shares in omv petrom

* Franklin Templeton Investment Management Ltd. announces the agreement to sell 1.454 billion existing shares in OMV Petrom S.A. (“Petrom”)

* With the shares’ selling price agreed at 0.2750 lei/share, the gross proceeds of the transaction amount to 399.85 million lei; Petrom will not receive any proceeds from the transaction.

* says subject to successful settlement completion, the Fund’s remaining participation in Petrom is of 9.9985% of its share capital.

* Goldman Sachs International, WOOD & Company Financial Services, A.S. and Banca Comerciala Romana acted as Joint Bookrunners for the Transaction.

Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.