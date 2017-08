July 27 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd :

* Announced an increased forecast farmgate milk price for upcoming 2018 season, to $6.75 per kilogram of milksolids (kgms).

* Revised forecast farmgate milk price is a lift of 25 cents on original forecast of $6.50 per kgms in May 2017

* Co-Operative also announced a forecast earnings per share range of 45 to 55 cents

