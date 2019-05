BRIEF-Fonterra Co-Operative Group Posts Revenue For Nine Months Of NZ$15 Bln

May 23 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd:

* NINE MONTHS REVENUE NZ$15 BILLION, UP 1%

* FORECAST 2019/20 FARMGATE MILK PRICE RANGE WILL BE $6.25 - $7.25 PER KGMS

* NARROWED ITS 2018/19 FORECAST FARMGATE MILK PRICE RANGE FROM $6.30 - $6.60 PER KGMS RANGE BY 20 CENTS TO $6.30 - $6.40PER KGMS

* FORECASTING NEW ZEALAND COLLECTIONS TO BE 1,520 MILLION KGMS FOR NEW SEASON 2019/20

* FORECAST FULL YEAR NORMALISED EBIT FOR WHOLE INGREDIENTS BUSINESS NZ$645 - NZ$725 MILLION

* FONTERRA IS REVISING ITS FY EARNINGS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM 15 - 25 CENTS PER SHARE TO 10 - 15 CENTS PER SHARE

* FORECAST 2019 MILK COLLECTIONS OF 1,510 MILLION KGMS

* 2019/20 ADVANCE RATE SCHEDULE HAS BEEN SET OFF $6.75 PER KGMS

* FY CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ON-TRACK TO BE $200 MILLION LOWER THAN LAST YEAR

* ALL FIGURES IN NZ$

* COMMENCING A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF TWO WHOLLY-OWNED FARM-HUBS IN CHINA

* CLOSING OUR DENNINGTON SITE IN AUSTRALIA

* ON DPA BRAZIL REVIEW INTO FUTURE OWNERSHIP OPTIONS AND WHETHER TO SELL IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF 2019

* FONTERRA-AGREED WITH NESTLE TO REVIEW OPTIONS FOR FUTURE OWNERSHIP OF DAIRY PARTNERS AMERICAS BRAZIL JV, INCLUDING POTENTIAL SALE OF RESPECTIVE STAKES

* "WE HAVE 98 EMPLOYEES AT DENNINGTON"