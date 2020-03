BRIEF-Fonterra Co-Operative Group Says Australia Milk Production Up 0.5% In Jan

April 1 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd :

* AUSTRALIA MILK PRODUCTION INCREASED 0.5% IN JANUARY COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

* NZ MILK PRODUCTION WAS FLAT ON A LITRES BASIS IN FEB

* TOTAL NEW ZEALAND DAIRY EXPORTS DOWN BY 6.1%, OR 19,348 MT, IN FEB

* AUSTRALIA DAIRY EXPORTS DECREASED BY 18.1%, IN JANUARY VERSUS LAST YEAR

* CHINA DAIRY IMPORT VOLUMES DOWN 2.1%, IN JANUARY-FEBRUARY PERIOD FROM YEAR AGO

* FEB NEW ZEALAND COLLECTION WAS 133.5 MILLION KGMS, UP 0.3%

* FONTERRA’S AUSTRALIA COLLECTION IN FEBRUARY WERE 7.6 MILLION KGMS, DOWN 2.7%

* NOW MANUFACTURING ADDITIONAL 220,000 LITRES OF HIGHGRADE ETHANOL, ON TOP OF 375,000 LITRES ALREADY MADE AVAILABLE TO SANITISER MANUFACTURERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)