BRIEF-Fonterra Co-Operative Group Says Coronavirus Outbreak To Potentially Impact China Import Numbers

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd:

* NEW ZEALAND MILK PRODUCTION DOWN 0.7% ON A LITRE BASIS IN JANUARY

* AUSTRALIA MILK PRODUCTION WAS STABLE IN DEC COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN PRIOR YEAR

* TOTAL NEW ZEALAND DAIRY EXPORTS DECREASED BY 1.9%, OR 8,235 MT, IN DEC

* AUSTRALIA DAIRY EXPORTS DECREASED 9.5%, OR 6,873 MT, IN DECEMBER

* AUSTRALIA MILK PRODUCTION FOR 12 MONTHS TO DECEMBER WAS DOWN 6.3%

* CHINA DAIRY IMPORT VOLUMES CONTINUED TO INCREASE, UP 13.8%, OR 33,326 MT, IN DEC

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS WILL POTENTIALLY IMPACT CHINA IMPORT NUMBERS AFTER DECEMBER 2019

* FONTERRA’S NEW ZEALAND COLLECTION FOR JAN 169.8 MILLION KGMS, 0.5% HIGHER

* FONTERRA'S AUSTRALIA COLLECTION IN JANUARY WAS 9.2 MILLION KGMS, DOWN 13.5%