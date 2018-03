BRIEF-Fonterra Co-Operative Group Says H1 Normalised Net Profit After Tax NZ$248 Million

March 21 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd :

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 10 CENTS PER SHARE - TO BE PAID IN APRIL

* H1 NORMALISED NET PROFIT AFTER TAX (NPAT) $248 MILLION, DOWN 36% FROM 2017 INTERIM RESULTS

* BEINGMATE INVESTMENT IMPAIRMENT $405 MILLION

* FULL YEAR FORECAST DIVIDEND RANGE 25 - 35 CENTS PER SHARE

* TOTAL FORECAST CASH PAYOUT NZ$6.80 - NZ$6.90

* H1 NPAT $348 MILLION LOSS, DOWN 183% FROM 2017 INTERIM RESULTS

* “EXPECTS ITS EARNINGS TO BE WEIGHTED TO SECOND HALF OF YEAR”

* CO-OPERATIVE STILL EXPECTS ITS NEW ZEALAND MILK VOLUMES TO BE DOWN FOR YEAR

