BRIEF-Fonterra Co-Operative Group Says Total NZ Dairy Exports In Feb Rose 4 Percent

May 1 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd:

* TOTAL NEW ZEALAND DAIRY EXPORTS IN FEB ROSE 4 PERCENT, OR 11,000 MT, COMPARED TO SAME MONTH LAST YEAR

* TOTAL NZ MILK PRODUCTION IN MARCH WAS DOWN 1 PERCENT COMPARED TO THE SAME MONTH LAST YEAR

* FONTERRA’S MILK COLLECTION ACROSS NEW ZEALAND 143 MILLION KGMS IN MARCH, 3 PERCENT LOWER THAN MARCH LAST SEASON

* MILK COLLECTION ACROSS AUSTRALIA IN MARCH REACHED 11 MILLION KGMS, 3 MILLION KGMS HIGHER THAN MARCH LAST SEASON