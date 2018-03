March 9 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd :

* TOTAL NEW ZEALAND MILK PRODUCTION IN JANUARY WAS DOWN 5% COMPARED TO THE SAME MONTH LAST YEAR‍​

* AUSTRALIA MILK PRODUCTION IN JANUARY INCREASED 4% COMPARED TO THE SAME MONTH LAST YEAR

* JAN NEW ZEALAND MILK COLLECTION 158 MILLION KGMS , DOWN 8 PERCENT; JAN AUSTRALIA MILK COLLECTION 14 MILLION KGMS, UP 32 PCT‍​

* DEC TOTAL NEW ZEALAND DAIRY EXPORTS UP 8% COMPARED TO SAME MONTH LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: