BRIEF-Fonterra Requests Temporary Trading Halt

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd:

* FONTERRA REQUESTS TEMPORARY TRADING HALT

* ‍REQUEST HAS BEEN MADE TO GIVE FONTERRA TIME TO CONSIDER OUTCOME OF ITS ARBITRATION WITH DANONE ​

* ‍FONTERRA HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT IT WILL RECEIVE ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL‘S DECISION TODAY​

* ‍ARBITRATION WITH DANONE REGARDING FONTERRA‘S 2013 WHEY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE PRECAUTIONARY RECALL.​

* ‍FONTERRA HAS BEEN ADVISED THAT IT WILL RECEIVE ARBITRATION TRIBUNAL‘S DECISION ON DEC 1

* WILL NOT BE IN A POSITION TO IMMEDIATELY ASSESS ANY FINANCIAL IMPLICATIONS AND ADVISE MARKET ON TRIBUNAL‘S DECISION​

* ‍REMAINS IN A STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION AND ANY DAMAGES AWARD WILL NOT AFFECT OUR ABILITY TO OPERATE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: