BRIEF-Fonterra Revises Forecast Milk Collections For 2020 Season Down To 1,515 Million KgMS

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd:

* REAFFIRMED ITS FORECAST FULL-YEAR UNDERLYING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF 15-25 CENTS PER SHARE.

* REVISED FORECAST MILK COLLECTIONS FOR 2020 SEASON DOWN FROM 1,530 MILLION KGMS TO 1,515 MILLION KGMS

* REAFFIRMED ITS FY FORECAST FARMGATE MILK PRICE RANGE AT $7.00-7.60

* “CURRENT SITUATION IS VERY FLUID AND UNCERTAIN”

* MAINTAINING FY UNDERLYING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF 15-25 CENTS PER SHARE DESPITE CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS

* HAVE ALREADY CONTRACTED A HIGH PERCENTAGE OF 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR’S MILK SUPPLY AND THIS IS HELPING MANAGE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* THERE HAS BEEN A SLOW-DOWN IN PROCESSING OF CONTAINERS AT PORTS; MANAGING FLOW OF PRODUCT INTO CHINA CAREFULLY TO AVOID CONGESTION

* RECENTLY SEEN REDUCTION IN MILK COLLECTIONS AND FARMERS ARE FACING ONGOING CHALLENGING WEATHER

* WILL PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE ON IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON BUSINESS IN INTERIM RESULT ANNOUNCEMENT