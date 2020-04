BRIEF-Fonterra Says No Update To Forecast Milk Price Range For Current 2019/20 Season At This Stage

April 20 (Reuters) - Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd :

* NO UPDATE TO THE FORECAST MILK PRICE RANGE FOR THE CURRENT 2019/20 SEASON AT THIS STAGE

* ALREADY CONTRACTED HIGH PERCENTAGE OF MILK SALES FOR CURRENT SEASON & THIS IS HELPING CO MANAGE IMPACT OF COVID-19

* HIGH MILK SUPPLY IN LATIN AMERICA, UK &EU LIKELY TO DISRUPT GLOBAL SUPPLY/DEMAND BALANCE WHICH SUPPORTED SOLID MILK PRICES IN 2019/20 SEASON

* WILL ANNOUNCE OPENING FORECAST FARMGATE MILK PRICE RANGE FOR COMING 2020/21 SEASON IN LATE MAY

* CLEAR THAT COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO IMPACT PEOPLE’S HEALTH & WELLBEING & ECONOMIES ACROSS GLOBE FOR EXTENDED PERIOD, LIKELY DEEP INTO 2021

* TO CONSIDER HIGH LEVELS OF UNCERTAINTY, STRONGER SUPPLY SIGNALS FROM KEY DAIRY REGIONS, NZ/US FX RATE TO FORECAST PRICES OVER YEAR FROM NOW