Jan 19 (Reuters) - Food Empire Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTED LOSS DUE TO ‍EXPOSURE OF AROUND USD10 MILLION TO ITS ASSOCIATED COMPANY ​

* ‍EXPECTED TO RECORD A LOSS BEFORE TAXATION FOR 4Q2017​

* ‍EXPECTS TO REPORT A PROFIT FOR FULL YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​