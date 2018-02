Feb 27 (Reuters) - Food Empire Holdings Ltd:

* ‍ENTERED INTO A MOU WITH INDUSTRIES AND COMMERCE DEPARTMENT, GOVERNMENT OF ANDHRA PRADESH​

* ‍INVESTMENT VALUED AT ABOUT $50 MILLION

* MOU ‍TO SET UP SECOND INSTANT COFFEE PROCESSING FACILITY IN ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA​