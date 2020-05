BRIEF-Food Empire Posts QTRLY Total Revenue Us$74.2 Million

May 11 (Reuters) - Food Empire Holdings Ltd:

* FOOD EMPIRE- QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE US$74.2 MILLION VERSUS US$70.7 MILLION

* FOOD EMPIRE-GROUP’S NON-DAIRY CREAMER, SNACKS & COFFEE PACKING FACILITIES IN MALAYSIA CONTINUE TO OPERATE WITH SUPPLY CHAIN DELAYS BEING NOTED

* FOOD EMPIRE-TEMPORARILY INCREASING STOCK LEVELS AT FACTORIES & MARKETS TO MEET UNCERTAINTIES IN SUPPLY CHAIN & LOGISTICS

* FOOD EMPIRE - QTRLY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX US$6.6 MILLION VERSUS US$7.6 MILLION

* FOOD EMPIRE- EXPECT FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR RUSSIA, UKRAINE & CIS MARKETS TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED IN 2Q2020

* FOOD EMPIRE-GROUP EXPECTS TO EXPERIENCE NEAR-TERM CHALLENGES, LIKELY TO NEGATIVELY AFFECT FY2020

* FOOD EMPIRE-EXPECT BUSINESSES TO RECOVER IN 2ND HALF OF FY2020

* FOOD EMPIRE-SECOND INSTANT COFFEE PLANT PROJECT IN INDIA, FOR COMPLETION AND COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION IN MIDDLE OF FY2020, WILL EXPERIENCE DELAYS