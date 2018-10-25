BRIEF-Food group Danone announces measures to tackle plastics waste

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Danone SA:

* Aims for 100% of packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025

* New initiatives to ensure Danone packaging is recycled, reused or composted in practice

* Development of alternative delivery and reuse models

* Collaboration through new alliances to address root causes of plastic waste and pollution

* Danone says it has a joint project with Nestle, PepsiCo and Origin Materials to bring the first 75% bio-based bottle to commercial scale by 2021, aiming to launch 100% bio-based bottles by 2025.