Aug 11 (Reuters) - Food Idea Holdings Ltd:

* Revenue from continuing operations for six months ended 30 June 2017 about HK$50.81 million, up 1 percent​

* HY loss attributable to owners was about HK$73.10 million versus loss of HK$66.89 million

* ‍Board does not recommend payment of an interim dividend for six months ended 30 June 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: