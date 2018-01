Jan 26 (Reuters) - Food Idea Holdings Ltd:

* RESOLVED TO BUY COMMERCIAL UNIT OF ABOUT 940 SQUARE FEET IN WANCHAI, FOR ABOUT HK$12 MILLION FOR OFFICE USE

* TO ‍INVEST HK$15 MILLION IN JV OWNED 75 PCT BY FIGL AND 25 PCT BY JV PARTNER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: