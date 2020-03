March 13 (Reuters) - Food Revolution Group Ltd:

* COMMENCED FIRST DELIVERIES OF HAND SANITISER ORDER TO HIGH PRIORITY CLIENTS INCLUDING HOSPITALS, SCHOOLS AND PHARMACIES

* IN ADDITION, FURTHER HAND SANITISER ORDERS FROM MAJOR SUPERMARKETS OF OVER $2.4 MILLION ALREADY RECEIVED BY CARELINE ON BEHALF OF CO