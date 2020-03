BRIEF-Foot Locker Provides Business Update On COVID-19

March 17 (Reuters) - Foot Locker Inc:

* FOOT LOCKER, INC. PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE ON COVID-19

* FOOT LOCKER INC - WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE ITS STORES ACROSS ALL OF ITS BRANDS IN NORTH AMERICA, EMEA, AND MALAYSIA FROM MARCH 17 THROUGH MARCH 31

* FOOT LOCKER - REST OF LOCATIONS IN ASIA PACIFIC REGION, WHICH INCLUDE HONG KONG- WILL REMAIN OPEN SUBJECT TO DIRECTION FROM LOCAL, NATIONAL GOVERNMENTS

* FOOT LOCKER - CUSTOMERS CAN CONTINUE TO SHOP ONLINE THROUGH OUR WEBSITES AND MOBILE APPS ACROSS ALL OF COMPANY’S BRANDS AND REGIONS

* FOOT LOCKER INC - COMPANY IS WITHDRAWING FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE ISSUED ON Q4 EARNINGS CALL ON FEBRUARY 28

* FOOT LOCKER INC - WILL PROVIDE AN UPDATED OUTLOOK ON ITS Q1 EARNINGS CALL