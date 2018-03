March 5 (Reuters) - Foraco International Sa:

* FORACO INTERNATIONAL REPORTS Q4 2017

* ‍Q4 2017 REVENUE AMOUNTED TO US$ 35.0 MILLION COMPARED TO US$ 28.7 MILLION IN Q4 2016​

* ‍AS AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, COMPANY’S ORDER BACKLOG FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS US$ 200.8 MILLION​

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE 2.60 US CENTS‍​

* BELIEVES CO TO HAVE ADEQUATE FINANCIAL RESOURCES TO CONTINUE IN OPERATION FOR A PERIOD OF AT LEAST TWELVE MONTHS‍​