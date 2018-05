May 7 (Reuters) - Foraco International SA:

* FORACO INTERNATIONAL REPORTS Q1 2018

* FORACO INTERNATIONAL SA - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $40.0 MILLION, UP 32 PERCENT

* FORACO INTERNATIONAL SA - BELIEVES THAT IT WILL HAVE ADEQUATE FINANCIAL RESOURCES TO CONTINUE IN OPERATION FOR A PERIOD OF AT LEAST TWELVE MONTHS

* FORACO INTERNATIONAL SA - CONTINUES TO ADOPT GOING CONCERN BASIS IN PREPARING ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS