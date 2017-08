July 20 (Reuters) - FORBO HOLDING AG:

* ‍ANTITRUST PROCEEDINGS AGAINST FORBO FLOORING SYSTEMS IN FRANCE

* ‍IS PROVISIONALLY RECOGNIZING A PROVISION FROM ITS 2017 OPERATING PROFIT IN AMOUNT OF CHF 85 MILLION​

* ‍ADJUSTED FOR THIS EXTRAORDINARY EFFECT, FORBO CONFIRMS ITS POSITIVE GUIDANCE OF SPRING 2017​