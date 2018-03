BRIEF-Forbo Holding FY Profit From Continuing Operations Down At CHF 119.8 Million

March 6 (Reuters) - FORBO HOLDING AG:

* FY NET SALES OF CHF 1,246.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 1,185.5 MILLION)

* FY EBIT BEFORE ONE-OFF COSTS ROSE BY 3.9% TO CHF 163.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 157.2 MILLION)

* FY PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE ONE-OFF COSTS DECLINED TO CHF 119.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 127.6 MILLION)

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 19 PER SHARE

* FOR 2018 ANTICIPATES SLIGHT INCREASE IN NET SALES AND GROUP PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE ONE-OFF COSTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)