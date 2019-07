July 26 (Reuters) - Forbo Holding AG:

* H1 EBIT) CAME TO CHF 77.3 MILLION, 2.7% HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL

* H1 GROUP PROFIT AMOUNTED TO CHF 61.2 MILLION, 4.3% HIGHER THAN PREVIOUS YEAR’S LEVEL (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: CHF 58.7 MILLION).

* NET SALES OF CHF 649.4 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 (PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD: CHF 668.8 MILLION)

* FOR 2019, FORBO STILL EXPECTS A FURTHER SLIGHT INCREASE IN GROUP PROFIT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)