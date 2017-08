Aug 7 (Reuters) - FORBO HOLDING AG:

* ‍Launches Sale of Treasury Shares​

* ‍INTENDS TO SELL 63,000 TREASURY SHARES BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING STARTING IMMEDIATELY​

* ‍PLACEMENT REPRESENTS 3.5% OF FORBO'S SHARE CAPITAL AND MAJORITY OF TREASURY SHARES HELD BY FORBO​