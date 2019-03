BRIEF-Forbo Holding Reports FY Net Sales Of CHF 1,327 Million

March 4 (Reuters) - Forbo Holding AG:

* FY NET SALES OF CHF 1,327.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 1,246.4 MILLION)

* FY GROUP PROFIT FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ROSE BY 14.9% TO CHF 137.6 MILLION

* RAISE OF DIVIDEND BY MORE THAN 10 PERCENT

* FY UNDILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ROSE BY 18.8% TO CHF 82.38

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO TERMINATE CURRENT 2017 - 2020 SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM PREMATURELY

* FORBO HOLDING - BOARD WILL PROPOSE THAT DIVIDEND FOR 2018 SHOULD BE INCREASED BY ABOUT 10 PERCENT VERSUS PREVIOUS YEAR TO CHF 21 PER SHARE